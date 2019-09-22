New Milford Man, 26, Struck By Train In River Edge Dies

A 26-year-old New Milford man was struck and killed by a commuter train Sunday afternoon in River Edge, authorities confirmed.

The Pascack Valley Line train was headed from Spring Valley to Secaucus when it struck the victim at 12:10 p.m. just east of the New Bridge Landing station, NJ Transit's Lisa Torbic said.

He was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later, she said.

None of the 34 aboard, including crew members, were injured, Torbic said.

Service was suspended before being resumed at 2:45 p.m.

