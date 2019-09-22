Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

New Milford Man, 26, Struck By Train In River Edge Dies

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 26-year-old New Milford man was struck and killed by a commuter train Sunday afternoon in River Edge, authorities confirmed.

The Pascack Valley Line train was headed from Spring Valley to Secaucus when it struck the victim at 12:10 p.m. just east of the New Bridge Landing station, NJ Transit's Lisa Torbic said.

He was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later, she said.

None of the 34 aboard, including crew members, were injured, Torbic said.

Service was suspended before being resumed at 2:45 p.m.

