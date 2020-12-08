Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Murphy Reverses Decision: NJ Schools Can Reopen With All-Remote Plan
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hoboken Janitor Accused Of Bruising 5-Year-Old Boy's Genitals Charged With Sex Assault

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ivan Sanchez
Ivan Sanchez Photo Credit: HCPO

A Hoboken Housing Authority janitor has been accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy in his care causing bruising all over his body including his genitals, authorities charged Wednesday.

Acting on a tip from the state's division of child protection services, Hudson County investigators on Monday launched an investigation into the case involving Ivan Sanchez, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The boy had bruises on his face, ear, buttocks, lower back, upper back and genitals, caused by 30-year-old Sanchez, Suarez said.

Sanchez was arrested Tuesday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault by contact, Suarez said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.