Haworth PD: Out-Of-State Uber Driver Had Illegal BB Gun Stashed Under Seat

Haworth police charged an Uber driver with weapons offenses after finding a BB gun that resembled the real thing in her car, authorities said Friday.

Officer Kevin McKeary stopped a car driven by 23-year-old Karleen C. Rodriguez of Yonkers on Schraalenburgh Road for several motor vehicle violations, Detective Sgt. Justin Fox said.

Smelling the odor of burning marijuana, he searched the vehicle, where he found the weapon stashed under the passenger seat, Fox said.

Rodriguez couldn't explain why she had the weapon, which New Jersey requires a gun permit to purchase, the sergeant said.

She was charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail -- only to be released hours later by a judge under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

