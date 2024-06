It happened at E. Palisade and Sylvan avenues. The extent of the cyclist's injuries were not immediately clear as of 11:20 a.m.

The intersection is a busy one and the route a popular one among cyclists, who often ride along Route 9W toward Rockland County.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Police were expected to release further information at a later time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.