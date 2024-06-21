Brawl Erupts At Westwood High School Graduation: 1 Hospitalized, More Injured, Police Say

Multiple fights erupted on the football field just after the ceremony had ended Thursday evening, Washington Township police said in a release.

The parties were separated and the crowds eventually dispersed. At least one person was injured and taken to an area hospital, while multiple others were treated on scene and refused further medical attention, police said.

"This was supposed to be an enjoyable night that the Westwood High School Senior class worked hard for and have been waiting for, which has been tainted due to the egregious behavior by some," the department said.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, and police said they're reviewing footage and taking witness statements for a "complete and thorough" investigation.

Police in Hillsdale, Westwood, Old Tappan, Oradell, Emerson, River Vale, Waldwick, Ho Ho Kus, Ridgewood, Paramus, and the Bergen County Sheriff's office responded.

The Washington Township Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the River Vale Volunteer Ambulance Corp treated those who were injured.

Anyone with video footage or additional information can send it to Detective Sgt. Fasciano at SFasciano@washtwppolice.org. Criminal charges were pending.

