Firefighters Battle Furious Clifton Blaze

Firefighters rescued some occupants while others fled from danger during an intense blaze that consumed a large Clifton multi-family building and severely damaged another Thursday afternoon.

The blaze broke out on the upper floor of a Lexington Avenue home next to a Clifton Avenue gas station around 2:30 p.m.

It quickly went to two alarms as firefighters climbed ladders looking for occupants and thick black smoke poured into the sky.

Utility lines fell into the street as flames spread to an adjoining home. A dog was seen being carried by a firefighter.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and had it under control a little over an hour and a half after it began.

Reports that the fire had spread to the gas station were incorrect, witnesses said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Clifton firefighters were assisted by, among others, their colleagues from companies in Belleville, Bloomfield, Montclair, Nutley, Rutherford, Elmwood Park and Totowa and the West Paterson Fire Department.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

At the scene. News4 New York

At the scene of the Lexington Avenue fire in Clifton. Lila Belehaj-Sparandeo for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.