ICE Seizes Turkish National Charged With Sexually Assaulting Drive-Share Passenger In Fair Lawn

Ahmet Yusuf Aydemir sexually assaulted the woman “while she was a passenger in his vehicle” on Wednesday, April 3, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He didn’t specify which ride-share service, however.

Aydemir, a Turkish national who's been living in Garfield, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact charges, records show.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail -- but he didn’t remain there for long.

Immigration and Naturalization Service agents scooped up Aydemir on Friday, jail records show.

Aydemir will be brought for a hearing before a federal immigration judge in Newark who will determine his residency status in the United States, whether or not he should be deported – and if so, whether that should be before authorities in Bergen County have had a chance to try him or after.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.