Drunk NJ Driver Found Behind Wheel Of SUV Missing Both Passenger Side Tires, Police Say

A 38-year-old woman was drunk when she was found trying to operate a vehicle missing two tires in Secaucus, authorities said.

Officers responded to Riverside Court on a report of a suspicious vehicle on the road that was missing two tires around 10 p.m. May 7, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Officers were able to follow the gauge marks in the road left by the vehicle, tracking the 2014 Lexus SUV to Mallard Place, Miller said.

The vehicle was missing both of its passenger-side tires, and it appeared that the driver -- Renu Chauhan, 38, of Secaucus -- had been driving only on rims "for quite some time," Miller told Daily Voice.

Secaucus police has reached out to other jurisdictions to find out if Chauhan may have been involved in a crash causing her tires to fall off, Miller said.

Chauhan was charged with DWI and an additional motor vehicle summons. She was released into the custody of a responsible adult.

