Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Tapping A Vein: Route 208 Continues To Deliver Drug Arrests For Franklin Lakes PD
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Search Continues After Jumper Abandons Car On GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
GWB
GWB Photo Credit: COURTESY: Madrid Journals

Searchers continued looking for a driver who abandoned a car on the George Washington Bridge and jumped into the snowy Hudson River early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

New York City harbor and aviation units searched the coast lines of the New Jersey and New York sides of the river with negative results after confirming a jumper at 12:45 p.m., Port Authority Spokesperson Lenis Rodriguez said.

The truck was abandoned in the right lane on the New Jersey-bound upper level, Rodrigues said.

Port Authority police were continuing to investigate along with the NYPD Harbor Unit and Marine 1 FDNY, she said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.