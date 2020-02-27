Authorities: Fleeing Drug Buyer Hits Paterson Detectives With Car

A heroin buyer from Pennsylvania hit two Paterson detectives and a police vehicle with his car, then bailed out and ran before he was caught, authorities said.

Police vehicles surrounded a BMW driven by Hamad Ramadan, 24, of Allentown at Governor and Carroll streets – a notorious drug corner – after watching him buy what turned out to be 23 heroin folds, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

As they moved in, Ramadan threw the car into reverse, hitting the two detectives and the police vehicle, Speziale said.

He then drove a couple of blocks before bailing out and running on Rosa Parks Boulevard, the director said.

Police caught Ramadan in the 80 block and took him into custody.

They charged him with several heroin possession counts with the intent to distribute it, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one each of eluding and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

Ramadan was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.