Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Man Released On Child Porn Charges
DV Pilot Police & Fire

AMBER ALERT: Child Reportedly Abducted At Gunpoint

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chinna Payne
Chinna Payne Photo Credit: Source Unclear

Authorities on Monday afternoon issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl apparently abducted at gunpoint.

The driver was identified by law enforcement as 27-year-old Damion Payne, who is believed to be armed with a handgun and driving a white Nissan Altima with Virginia license plate UPF6043.

Payne "abducted the infant [Chinna Payne] while brandishing a hand gun," the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) alert says. 

He is  considered to be "armed and dangerous," police said.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.