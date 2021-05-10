AMBER ALERT: Child Reportedly Abducted At Gunpoint

Authorities on Monday afternoon issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl apparently abducted at gunpoint.

The driver was identified by law enforcement as 27-year-old Damion Payne, who is believed to be armed with a handgun and driving a white Nissan Altima with Virginia license plate UPF6043.

Payne "abducted the infant [Chinna Payne] while brandishing a hand gun," the BOLO (Be On The Lookout) alert says.

He is considered to be "armed and dangerous," police said.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

