3 In Custody After Vehicle In Morris County Police Pursuit Crashes On Route 80 In Bergen

A Bronx man was among three people taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through Morris County and then crashing in Bergen Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Winston G. Lyons, 20 -- the driver of the black Infiniti wanted in connection with an undisclosed investigation out of Chatham Township -- was being held in the Morris County Jail on charges of eluding and several motor vehicle offenses, Chatham Township Police Chief Thomas Miller said.

New Jersey State Police spotted the Infiniti headed westbound on Route 24 just after 3:10 p.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Troopers in marked cars attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued along I-287 northbound and then Route 80 east, Marchan said.

The pursuit was terminated at milepost 64, but a short time later, the car crashed with two others near milepost 66.8 in Hackensack, the trooper said.

Two other men were arrested with help from the Bergen County Sheriff's Department.

Chatham Township Police Chief Thomas Miller was not able to disclose the nature of the initial investigation as of Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

