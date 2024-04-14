Fair 59°

'SNL' Takes Morbid Crack At 'Golden Bachelor' Divorce

The "Golden Bachelor" divorce is no laughing matter.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married in a live special on ABC.

 Photo Credit: Disney/John & Joseph Photography
Cecilia Levine
But to Michael Che it was.

Che, whose job it is to turn any headline into a joke, did just that on "Weekend Update" Saturday, April 13.

Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old grandmother from Shrewsbury, and her reality star hubby of three months Gerry Turner, announced on Friday, April 12 that they were headed to splitsville.

"But like they say, there's still plenty of fish in the sea — metery," Che said on the segment.

"Sea-metery, Colin," Che repeated to co-host Colin Jost.

"Really good," Jost said, sarcastically.

But Che got his, when University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark dropped in and called out Che for all of his jokes on women's basketball.

This weekend's episode was hosted by Ryan Gosling, with a cameo from Emily Blunt.

