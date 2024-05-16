Armed Suspect Found Sleeping Following Assault On Morristown Walking Path, Officials Say

Ricardo Martinez-Bonilla, 31, of Morristown, had gotten into an argument around 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 on Patriots Path in Morristown off Martin Luther King Avenue, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said.

The victim told officers that the suspect was still in the area and provided a description. Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Koster, Sheriff’s Officer Brian Weber and Morristown Police found Martinez-Bonilla, sleeping on the trail, Gannon said.

The victim was transported to Morristown Medical Center for his injuries and Martinez-Bonilla was lodged in the Morris County Jail on a complaint warrant.

He was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and possession of a weapon.

