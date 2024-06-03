Partly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

SEE Anything? Pedestrian, 28, Critically Injured By Hit-And-Run Driver In Guttenberg

It's one of the busiest intersections in the area, but no one apparently saw a 28-year-old pedestrian struck and critically injured over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver in Guttenberg.

The victim remained stable at Jersey City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash at the corner of Park Avenue and 70th Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

The victim remained stable at Jersey City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash at the corner of Park Avenue and 70th Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The victim remained stable at Jersey City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash at the corner of Park Avenue and 70th Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, June 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday.

The prosecutor didn't share any type of description or direction of travel of the vehicle.

She did ask that anyone who does contact her office at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Tip

All information will be kept confidential, the prosecutor said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE