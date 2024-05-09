Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

'One Of The Best In The Game:' Portnoy Drops Special Review For NJ Pizzaiolo

Weeks after surprising a Morristown pizza master, Dave Portnoy has released his review of the pie.

Dave finally makes his way to Coniglio's to review the pizza of his friend, Nino Coniglio.

Dave finally makes his way to Coniglio's to review the pizza of his friend, Nino Coniglio.

 Photo Credit: Barstool Sports One Bite Pizza Reviews

Dave finally makes his way to Coniglio's, owned by his friend world famous pizza maker Nino Coniglio, and is taken on a whirlwind tour of the massive operation. 

 Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The Barstool CEO said he designated just 10 minutes to each pizzeria on this leg of his North Jersey "One Bite" tour, but set aside extra time for Nino Coniglio, of Coniglio's in Morristown.

During his surprise visit, Portnoy got a tour of the Morristown digs from Nino — a 9-time world champion pizza maker who has six other restaurants in New York City — running down the history of their friendship.

Portnoy has sampled hundreds of pizzas from across the country and even threw a One Bite Pizza Festival last year. In his review of Coniglio's, he told fans that Nino is "one of the best in the game."

Fans gathered on the sidewalk as Portnoy, donning a baby pink Miss Peaches hoodie, sampled his buddy's pies.

8.3.

Click here to watch the full review.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE