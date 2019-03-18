Services Set For Former Lakeland HS Teens Killed In Wanaque Crash

Services are scheduled at the same funeral home this week for two former Lakeland High School students killed last week in a crash in Wanaque.

The first service will be held for Victor Weinpel, 19, at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the D'Agostino Funeral Home in Haskell. Visiting hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Visiting for John Carlson, 17, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

D'Agostino's is located at 881 Ringwood Avenue in Haskell. PHONE: ( 973) 835-4220

More than $15,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe page as of Monday afternoon to help Weinpel's family with the funeral costs and other expenses.

Weinpel, 19, of Wanaque, lost control of a 1999 Toyota Corolla after it hit a guardrail on Greenwood Lake Turnpike, north of Skyline Drive, around 3:15 p.m. last Wednesday, authorities said.

The sedan careened into the path of a van that t-boned it, they said.

