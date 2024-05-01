5th Generation-Owned Bar In NJ Town Known For Excellent Restaurants Gets Portnoy's Blessing

The CEO of Barstool Sports stopped by Bunny's Sports Bar in South Orange on his latest "One Bite" trip to the Garden State.

"Zero flop, out of the clouds with this bar pie," said Portnoy, who's known to appreciate bar pies.

On Google, Bunny's has a 4/5 with more than 530 reviews, which may come as no surprise as South Orange is home to plenty of highly-acclaimed restaurants including The Fox & Falcon, Giorgio's, Reservoir, and more.

"This is where I get myself in trouble," the CEO continued "Ee have so much pizza we've got to eat today, and I love this. How have I not heard of Bunny's?"

His score? An 8.3.

Bunny's Facebook page says it's fifth generation-owned: "A home away from home, where everyone knows your name!"

Bunny's is located at 12-14 W. South Orange Ave., in South Orange.

