Community Rallies For Family Of Clifton Native, 'Angelic' Hasekll Mom Lisa De Gregorio

A second mom to any child inside of her home. A friend to anyone in need.

Simply put, Lisa De Gregorio, 43, of Haskell, was an angel on earth.

This is how the mom of three is being remembered after dying of causes related to ongoing medical issues Nov. 6.

More than $12,300 had been raised for De Gregorio's three boys and husband as of Nov. 14 on a GoFundMe.

Condolences poured in.

"You could see the love and pride for her boys written all over her face," Kelley Birson said. "She was an amazing mom and a wonderful friend."

"Lisa was a beautiful soul and touched so many lives," Tina Guinazu said.

"It’s just unreal to everyone that she is no longer here with us. I will miss her beautiful smile, our long talks & text messages."

Lisa is survived by her three sons Rocco, 17, Anthony, 16 and Nico, 8; husband Bill; parents Lynn and Dave Soltis; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

A memorial service and celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home in Elmwood Park.

