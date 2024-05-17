Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

North Bergen Man Busted In Murder-For-Hire Plot: Hudson Prosecutor

A North Bergen man was charged with a murder-for-hire scheme involving “a female known to” him.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez

Miguel Cortes, 37, was arrested outside his Paterson Plank Road home on Tuesday, May 14, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

North Bergen police caught wind of Cortes’s alleged offer of money for the deed, the prosecutor said in announcing the arrest on Friday.

Suarez didn’t characterize the person to whom Cortes allegedly offered the cash or explain his relationship to the intended target, whom she said wasn’t injured.

Members of the prosecutor’s Major Case Unit charged Cortes with conspiracy to commit murder and sent him to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny. .

