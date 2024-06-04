Heroes: Lyndhurst Officers Reel In Teen Thief Hanging Off Motel Balcony

The Clifton teen had ditched a stolen bicycle and run up the exterior stairs of the Winslow Motor Hotel with Officer Michael D’Alessandro on his tail, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The bicycle belonged to a young boy who’d asked the officer for help getting it back after it had just been taken, the lieutenant said.

Although police initially lost sight of the thief, a tracking device brought them to the Rutherford Avenue motel just off eastbound Route 3, he said.

The bicycle was found ditched behind a Dumpster, Auteri said.

The teen was found crouched down at the bottom of the stairwell, he said.

D'Alessandro chased him to the second-floor walkway, where the boy climbed over a balcony railing.

The teen was about to jump when the officer grabbed hold of him.

Officers Anthony Morreale and Sal Wartel quickly arrived with Sgt. Richard Jasinski and Sgt. Phil Reina.

“The suspect was belligerent and resisted the help of the officers who held him by his arms, legs and clothing for more than 10 minutes before they could fully coral him and bring him to safety,” Auteri said.

Police signed delinquency complaints charging the teen with theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct before sending him to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, the lieutenant said.

“A split-second decision was made by Officer D’Alessandro and aided by the effort of his colleagues to save the boy from injury or worse,” Auteri said.

“It was a great team effort and we are extremely proud of the bravery and compassion showed by all of our officers,” he added.

