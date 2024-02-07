Fair 48°

NJ Woman Behind Elmo's Viral Tweet In Disbelief: 'Wildest Week Of My Life'

Elmo checked in. And the internet responded.

Christina Vittas tweeted out a simple question as the voice of Elmo on Twitter, prompting an onslaught of responses from celebs, longtime Sesame Street fans, and even POTUS.

Photo Credit: c_vittas Instagram/Elmo on X
Cecilia Levine
Christina Vittas, 25, a Wayne native who now lives in Hoboken, is the social media manager for Sesame Street's furry red monster.

On Jan. 29, Vittas tweeted out a seemingly innocent question to Elmo's followers.

"Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" 

Vittas, whose LinkedIn page shows she's been working at Sesame Street for 3 years, never could've predicted what followed: Hundreds and thousands of responses from Elon Musk, the IRS, Rainn Wilson, T-Pain, Dunkin', and Sesame Street fans far and wide.

"I could honestly use an iced coffee," Dunkin' said.

"Has anyone checked in on you, Elmo? How’re you, pal?" one X user responded.

Apparently in response to the trauma dumpers, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline chimed in. And U.S. President Joe Biden.

Vittas was in disbelief. She shared an Instagram album titled: "The Wildest Week of My Life: The Reactions."

Larry David, on the other hand, was forced to issue an apology after attacking Elmo on "The TODAY Show."

Daily Voice has reached out to Vittas for comment.

