NJ School Principal, Son Killed In Head-On Crash During Trip To South Africa

The school's principal, Dr. Daniela Small-Bailey, was killed in a crash in South Africa on July Fourth, her district announced.

Small-Bailey died alongside her son, Sidanii Bell, and were among four people killed in the head-on crash involving a police car near Dullstroom at approximately 4:20 p.m., South African Police Service Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said.

Small-Bailey and another female were pronounced dead at the hospital, while Bell died Friday, July 5, according to Mkhwanazi. The police constable involved died at the scene.

Known throughout the district for her bright outfits and infectious positivity, Small-Bailey had taken the trip with Bell to visit his two children, the district said.

Amy Lupardi, an instructional coach in the EPS system, in a statement on the district website said that Small-Bailey had been a pillar in the community, "dedicating nearly two decades of her life to the betterment of our district.

"Her career as a school administrator was marked by her vibrant and larger-than-life personality, which brought boundless energy and a relentless drive to every role she undertook.

"Her dynamic personality and unwavering commitment to excellence left an indelible mark on countless students, staff, and families," Lupardi continued, noting the principal's "unique ability to connect with people on a profound level, inspiring those around her to reach their fullest potential."

Colleagues, friends, and loved ones shared condolences on Facebook.

