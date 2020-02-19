Contact Us
Breaking News: Authorities: Police Shooting Of Knife-Wielding Jersey Shore Kidnapper Justified
'TERRIFIED': Central NJ Dad Ripped Away From Family By ICE In Traffic Stop Faces Deportation

Cecilia Levine
Melvin Herrera faces deportation to Honduras Thursday and his wife, Geyde, is terrified she's next. The couple is pictured here with their kids Claudia, William and Valerie. Photo Credit: Herrera family via ABC7

A Middlesex County family is desperate to keep their father in the U.S. after he was ripped away from them by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a traffic stop.

Melvin Herrera of North Brunswick, who is an undocumented immigrant, was arrested last November for an expired registration of a vehicle that wasn't even his, ABC7 reports.

Herrera was driving a van in Plainfield for his job as a construction worker, and instead of being ticketed, he was arrested and handed over to ICE.

The breadwinner and father of three -- whose younger kids, William, 12, and Valerie, 4, have autism -- is currently being held in an Elizabeth ICE center pending deportation Thursday to Honduras.

And his wife, Geyde, is "terrified" that she's next, ABC7 says.

Click here for more from ABC7.

