'TERRIFIED': Central NJ Dad Ripped Away From Family By ICE In Traffic Stop Faces Deportation

A Middlesex County family is desperate to keep their father in the U.S. after he was ripped away from them by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a traffic stop.

Melvin Herrera of North Brunswick, who is an undocumented immigrant, was arrested last November for an expired registration of a vehicle that wasn't even his, ABC7 reports.

Herrera was driving a van in Plainfield for his job as a construction worker, and instead of being ticketed, he was arrested and handed over to ICE.

The breadwinner and father of three -- whose younger kids, William, 12, and Valerie, 4, have autism -- is currently being held in an Elizabeth ICE center pending deportation Thursday to Honduras.

And his wife, Geyde, is "terrified" that she's next, ABC7 says.

Click here for more from ABC7.

