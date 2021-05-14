Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News:
Target To Replace These Shuttered NJ Kmarts

Cecilia Levine
Kearny Kmart
Kearny Kmart Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another Kmart store has closed its doors leaving just two left in all of New Jersey.

The Kearny store on Passaic Avenue closed on May 2, NJ Advance Media reports.

The storefront will be replaced by a Target store, according to Target's list of upcoming locations. 

Target will also be replacing the Kmart that closed in Wall on Route 35, and the one in Somers Point on 250 New Road.

Only two Kmart stores remain in New Jersey: One in Avenel and the other in Westwood.

