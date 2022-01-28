Student Solicited Peer For Oral Sex As NJ School Admins Failed To Act, Lawsuit Says

A former Morris County elementary school student’s parents have filed a lawsuit against the district with claims that administrators failed to follow anti-bullying policies while their son was severely harassed -- and even solicited for oral sex by another student, NJHerald reports.

The former Sussex Avenue Elementary School student was bullied based on his perceived sexual orientation during the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the lawsuit filed last week in Morris County Superior Court.

The boy was using a urinal when he was approached by another student who propositioned him explicitly on Jan. 30, 2020, the outlet says citing the suit. Other incidents included the spreading of false rumors that embarrassed and isolated the boy, the outlet reports.

Despite each incident being reported to the school’s anti-bullying specialist and other administrators, the harassment continued and remains ongoing, causing the boy psychological trauma and “permanent, severe, and continuing injuries,” the report says. The suit is seeking unspecified damages for gross negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and policy violations.

Click here for the full report from the New Jersey Herald.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.