Botched Botox Causes Illness For 19 People In 9 States Including New Jersey, New York: CDC

As of April 15, a total of 19 people from 9 states reported harmful reactions after receiving botulinum toxin injections from unlicensed or untrained individuals or in non-healthcare settings, such as homes and spas, the CDC said.

States reporting these reactions include Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington.

Nine people were hospitalized and four were treated with botulism antitoxin because symptoms were consistent with possible spread of toxin. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said public health and regulatory officials have found that some people received injections with counterfeit products or products from unverified sources.

People have reported experiencing blurry and double vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, slurred speech, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and generalized weakness.

The CDC recommends only getting injections of FDA-approved botulinum toxin from licensed and trained professionals in healthcare settings.

"If you need an injection of botulinum toxin for a medical condition, your doctor will choose the safest dose," the CDC said. "If you get an injection of botulinum toxin for cosmetic reasons, go to a licensed and trained professional and get the injection in a medical or licensed setting."

A state may have a license lookup tool to check if a provider has the appropriate license. The CDC urges clients to ask a reliable source if the product is FDA-approved.

And if in doubt, "don't get the injection," the CDC urges.

