State Rankings: Best Elementary, Middle Schools In North Jersey

New Jersey last month released results from its rating system that ranks schools on a scale from 1 to 100.

The system -- in its second year -- is based primarily on standardized testing results, which is why many school admins are calling it "oversimplified," NJ.com reports.

The ratings were calculated by chronic absenteeism (10 percent), math proficiency (15 percent), English language arts proficiency (15 percent), progress toward English language proficiency (20 percent), English language arts growth (20 percent), math growth (20 percent).

The Edward H. Bryan School in Cresskill earned the highest score in the state of 97.47, with the Wyoming School in Millburn taking the second-highest score of 97.05. The Knollwood School in Fair Haven earned a 96.73.

Here are the highest-rated elementary and middle schools in North Jersey, along with their scores.

Lincoln School, Pompton Lakes (88.58)

Old Farmers Road School, Long Valley (88.59)

Cherry Hill School, River Edge (88.65)

Riverview Elementary School, Denville (89.35)

Lakeview Elementary School, Denville (89.49)

Brookside School, Allendale (89.52)

Soaring Heights Charter School, Jersey City (89.78)

Highland Elementary School, Midland Park (89.93)

Terrence C. Reilly School, Elizabeth (90.21)

School No. 3, Cliffside Park (90.27)

St. Cloud Elementary School, West Orange (90.34)

Warren Point Elementary School, Fair Lawn (90.63)

Brayton Elementary School, Summit (90.74)

Hillside Elementary School, Closter (90.86)

Radburn Elementary School, Fair Lawn (91.35)

Hillview School, Pompton Plains (91.38)

Glenwood School, Short Hills (91.61)

Merritt Memorial, Cresskill (93.36)

Henry B. Milnes Elementary School, Fair Lawn (93.37)

Cornelia F. Bradford School, Jersey City (93.61)

Essex Fells Elementary School (93.91)

Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School, Summit (94.85)

Mendham Township Middle School (94.84)

The Gray Charter School, Newark (95.04)

Alexander Hamilton School, Glen Rock (95.19)

Edith A. Bogert Elementary School, Upper Saddle River (95.22)

Washington Elementary School (95.27)

Woodmont School, Pine Brook (95.53)

Upper School, Englewood Cliffs (95.79)

Little Falls Township Public School No. 3 (96.17)

School No. 1, Fort Lee (96.24)

Mendham Township Elementary School (96.31)

Wyoming School, Millburn (97.05)

Edward H. Bryan School, Cresskill (97.47)

Click here for complete list by NJ.com.

