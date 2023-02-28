Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? 7-Eleven Near GWB Robbed At Gunpoint

ANYONE who might have seen something or has security camera footage or information that could help identify the men who robbed the 7-Eleven near the GWB is asked to call Fort Lee police detectives: (201) 592-3510
A robber pointed a handgun at a 7-Eleven clerk in Fort Lee as an accomplice shoved a bag forward and ordered it filled with cash, authorities said.

The robbers entered the Whiteman Park Plaza convenience store on Lemoine Avenue near the George Washington Bridge shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Police Capt. Edward Young said.

They left with what was reported as roughly $835 in cash, the lieutenant said.

The victim, who wasn't injured, described both men as white and wearing dark clothing with masks, he said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has security camera footage or information that could help identify the robbers is asked to call Fort Lee police detectives: (201) 592-3510

