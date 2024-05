The male driver -- who reportedly swerved to avoid a small animal -- was taken to nearby Valley Hospital by Paramus EMS after the 11:30 a.m. May 9 crash on Paramus Road near Alpine Drive.

The Nissan Altima ended up in a tight spot with another tree behind it.

All Points Towing extricated the vehicle and removed it from the property.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

