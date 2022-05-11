Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

News

NJ Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell Photo Credit: Google Maps

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality  of hospitals in the US has released new findings.

New Jersey comes in at No. 12 in the country, and has 30 hospitals that were graded an A by the Leapfrog study.

Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff.

Click here for the full list of Leapfrog's NJ Hospital Safety Grades.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.