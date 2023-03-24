NJ Bridal Shop Worker Admits Scamming Future Brides Out Of Gowns

A 53-year-old New Jersey bridal shop worker admitted to conning brides out of wedding dresses, authorities announced.

Nidelka Mayers, of East Orange, pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing this week to five counts of theft by deception, officials in Essex County said.

Victims told authorities that they had each purchased and paid for wedding dresses at Maplewood Bridal on Springfield Avenue, in Maplewood, dating back to August 2022, but had not received them, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

They had also stopped hearing from the business. Mayers was processed and taken to the Essex County Jail.

Some victims shared their story on WeddingWire.com.

"Nicky literally is scamming people and capitalizing off of weddings," one user wrote. "I have a dress that is paid for and had a pre-fitting scheduled and Nicky is now unresponsive and found out she lost her lease and is no longer at the location she is providing to her clients.

"The officers said I am not the first complaint they have taken within the past few weeks. I hope she is prosecuted, and all restitution is ordered for everyone that was a victim."

Several others go on to share similar stories, many noting that dresses were never completed on time, and rarely were the right color, style and fit. Mayers always seemed to have some sort of excuse, many brides said.

"I am not the only bride who has had terrible experiences with her," one bride said. "She intentionally intimidated brides on this platform so that her rating will be high. (Just wicked) This woman is in the wrong business."

