New Jersey Woman In Family Of TikTok Singers Gets Shot At Solo Career On 'American Idol'

As much as Samantha Sharpe loves singing with her parents and three brothers, the New Jersey native is hoping for a solo career of her own.

And thanks to "American Idol," that dream could soon be a reality: The 25-year-old Basking Ridge resident is going to Hollywood.

Samantha was joined by her parents and three brothers -- known altogether as the "Sharpe Family Singers" -- on Sunday's episode of the ABC hit singing show.

The Sharpe Family performed an a cappella version of "Into the Unknown" before judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Then, Sam performed her rendition of "Titanium."

Samantha's parents, Ron and Barbara, met on the Broadway stage in the lead roles of Cosette and Mrius in "Les Miserables."

"After being married on stage 1000+ times they decided to do it for real," their website says.

Their four children -- Logan, Samantha, Aidan and Connor -- are following closely in their footsteps.

The family performs together around the U.S., but recently rose to fame on TikTok -- where they had amassed 5.5 million followers as of March 1.

