Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: See Car Burglars, Thieves At Work In Your Neighborhood In Bergen Prosecutor's Warning
News

Man Admits Extorting Professional Morris County Athlete With Naked Photos, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A man was high on marijuana when he admit in federal court to extorting a Morris County-based professional athlete with naked photos of him, the DailyRecord reports.
A man was high on marijuana when he admit in federal court to extorting a Morris County-based professional athlete with naked photos of him, the DailyRecord reports. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A man pleaded guilty to extorting a Morris County-based professional athlete with naked and sexually explicit photos, the DailyRecord reports .

Patrick M. Avognon Jr. was represented by a public defender and tested positive for marijuana at federal court in Newark Monday, when he admitted to demanding $5,600 from the athlete and threatening to post nude photos of him to a website if he failed to do so, the article says.

The victim, who was not identified, was forced to hire a lawyer and a private investigator, who turned evidence of the extortion over to law enforcement, DailyRecord says.

Authorities last April recovered the phone Avognon used to text demands to the victim from his dorm room at a Long Island college through a search warrant, according to the article.

Avognon sent the athlete a screenshot of a photo of him engaging in sexually explicit conduct that had been posted to a website. He also sent the following texts:

  • “Since you won’t reply but you seem you get my messages tell him (the private investigator) to pay 5k and I’ll send him confirmation of deletion and I’ll remove the video from the internet.”
  • “Tell him to stop negotiating and send that money or (a publication) will buy it and it’ll be out of my hands lol I took the video down.”’
  • “Reposting the images"

A sentencing date has been scheduled for June 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.