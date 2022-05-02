Leaked Supreme Court Draft Suggests Roe V Wade Could Be Overturned: Politico Report

A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests that the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, as reported by Politico.

The draft was written by Justice Samuel Alito and reads in part, according to Politico: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start... It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Roe v. Wade was a landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that regulating it was unconstitutional.

While the draft is still subject to change, the court’s holdings won’t be finalized until it’s published, Politico says.

