Gym Teacher Twice Caught Masturbating In Wanaque Parking Lots Has License Revoked

Cecilia Levine
CVS in Wanaque
A gym teacher accused of masturbating in Wanaque parking lots twice had his license revoked by state education officials.

John McCabe, 39, was observed pleasuring himself in a parking lot in July 2015. A woman reported the incident to police, who used surveillance to identify his car.

Two weeks later, officers found McCabe's car outside of a CVS store -- where stood with "his hand in his pants manipulating his penis," state documents say.

McCabe was convicted of a disorderly person's offense after being charged with lewdness in March 2016. He was hired that year by Wallkill Valley Regional High School, according to NJ.com.

The State Board of Examiners revoked McCabe's teaching license last month.

