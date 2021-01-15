Fort Lee PD: Teaneck Woman, Ridgefield Accomplice Set Up Victim In Knifepoint Robbery At Hotel

A man who went to a Fort Lee hotel for what he thought would be some pre-dawn action with a woman from Teaneck was instead robbed at knifepoint, said borough police who arrested her and the accused assailant a short time later.

The victim told police that emerged on the floor of the Double Tree Hotel on eastbound Route 4 where 18-year-old Yomerlin Pichardo was staying shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday when he was confronted by the knife-wielding robber.

The robber, identified as Joseph Kovacs, 20, of Ridgefield, took the victim’s personal belongings and fled down a stairwell, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The victim immediately went to the front desk, where a concierge called police.

Officers identified both Kovacs and Pichardo and took them into custody.

They charged Kovacs with first-degree robbery and possession of a weapon and Pichardo with conspiracy and receiving stolen property. Both were also charged with possession of pot, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A judge in Hackensack ordered that they be held in the Bergen County Jail, where they remained Friday, pending further court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.