Extreme Weather Forecasts As Tornadoes, Hail, T'Storms Pummel PA, NJ, MD, DE: NWS

Over 11 million residents across four states may be impacted by extreme weather this weekend, starting Friday, May 27, weather forecasters say.

Hail, high winds, high temperatures, thunderstorms, and tornadoes are all in the forecast across four mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Weather Service.

Hail up to a half-inch in size, fast-moving thunderstorms, and 75-mile-per-hour winds may hit homes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware between noon and 7 p.m. on Friday.

The stormy weather will give way to warmer weather, according to Accuweather forecasters. "Temperatures will trend upward in the Northeast from the 60s, 70s, and low 80s on Friday and Saturday to widespread highs in the 80s on Sunday and Monday," the outlet's forecasters say.

Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., may experience the highest temperatures, coming within a few degrees of 90 on Memorial Day, the outlet reports.

