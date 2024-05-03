Victory Pints: Four NJ Breweries Win Gold At 'The Olympics Of Beer'

The brewers won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2024 World Beer Cup. The competition hosted by the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America held its award ceremony in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Apr. 24.

Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township was the only Jersey brewery to take home two medals. The Monmouth County company won gold in the wood- and barrel-aged strong stout category for its beer called "Dripping Maple".

Kane Brewing also earned bronze in Belgian fruit beers for "Field & Oak Golden Raspberry", which was brewed by Kane's saison beer project.

"This blend was pulled at an average age of 14 months and racked onto a blend of New Jersey and Vermont harvested Anne golden raspberries," Field & Oak said on Instagram. "It sat on these raspberries to referment and condition for an additional eight months before being bottled in May of 2021."

A little further down the coast, Ship Bottom Brewery in Beach Haven won gold in the category for golden or blonde ales with "Mermaid Blonde Ale". Ship Bottom also has two Pennsylvania locations: a brewery in Swarthmore and a beer garden at Linvilla Orchards in Media.

The Ocean County brewery also celebrated its win in an Instagram post.

"This is a great honor for our brewery and a perfect opportunity to show our appreciation for the SBB production and packaging team and all the hard work, attention to detail, and care that goes into each batch!" said Ship Bottom.

Down the shore in Wildwood, MudHen Brewing Company won gold in scotch ales for "Wee Heavy Wilson".

"Last year, we were fortunate to be recognized with the silver award," MudHen said in an Instagram post. "This year, receiving the gold award fills us with profound gratitude. Thank you for your ongoing support."

An inland brewery also won gold with Bonesaw Brewing Company in Glassboro, finishing in first place among American-style brown ales with "Lone Squirrel".

"Only 109 gold medals were awarded and we are super proud to be among them," Bonesaw said on Instagram. "Congrats to the other NJ winners and cheers to delicious craft beer yet to come!"

The World Beer Cup's website said the competition started in 1996 "to celebrate the art and science of brewing." More than 200 beer professionals are judges in more than 100 categories.

According to Bonesaw, about 9,300 beers from more than 2,000 breweries from around the world entered the 2024 competition.

