Ex-Con Charged With Bringing Gun Used In Teaneck Nightclub Shooting Involving Rapper

A gun that was used to shoot a man in the head outside a Teaneck nightclub where a popular rapper was celebrating his birthday was brought there by a Bronx ex-con, authorities said.

Ivis Perdomo, 39, was arrested late last week during an ongoing investigation into the Dec. 7 shooting outside Rain on Water Street, which witnesses said occurred after a sedan was bumped by an SUV containing Julius Dubose, also known as A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Authorities hadn’t yet charged anyone with shooting the 18-year-old member of Dubose’s group in the head. At this point, however, evidence clearly points to Perdomo having brought the gun to the scene, Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

A witness told police the shooting started after an SUV containing Dubose and his crew bumped a 2020 Mercedes sedan.

SEE: Shots Follow Fender-Bender Outside Teaneck Club During Rapper’s Birthday Bash (VIDEO)

Dubose wasn’t involved in the shooting, authorities said.

However, he, his manager and a bodyguard were busted after Bergen County prosecutor's detectives investigating the shooting said they went to the Bronx-born rapper’s Demarest house with NYPD investigators hours later and found four guns.

SEE: Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Busted On Gun Charges After Bergen Nightclub Shooting

All three men remained free following initial court appearances.

Perdomo, meanwhile, was being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said Tuesday.

Perdomo has a criminal history of drug-related offenses stretching back to 2004, records show.

At the moment, he's charged with unlawful weapons possession, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and hindering his arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.