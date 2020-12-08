Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Busted On Gun Charges After Bergen Nightclub Shooting

Popular rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie, his manager and a bodyguard were busted after Bergen County prosecutor's detectives investigating a shooting outside a Teaneck nightclub reported finding four guns at the artist's Demarest home.

The Bronx-born rapper, whose given name is Julius Dubose, wasn't involved in the shooting that sent a member of his entourage to the hospital as he was celebrating his 25th birthday at RAIN in Teaneck around midnight Monday, authorities said.

Detectives were investigating the shooting when they went to Dubose's Pine Terrace home with NYPD investigators and Demarest police Monday night, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

A search turned up a Ruger .380-caliber handgun, a Glock .40-caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, along with "hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of [drugs]," Musella said.

Detectives arrested the Atlantic Records artist, along with security guard Quashaun Hagler, 33, of Buford, GA, he said.They also arrested Dubose's manager, Samblou Camara, 27, after a separate search of his Bergenfield home turned up pot and hash oil edibles, the prosecutor said.

All three men were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Dubose, whose career has climbed steadily and reportedly has a net worth of $5 million, is charged with illegal gun and drug possession.

Hagler is charged with illegal possession of a gun and high-capacity magazine. Camara is charged with marijuana possession.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the shooting outside RAIN continued.

A witness told police the shooting started after his 2020 Mercedes sedan was bumped by an SUV containing Dubose and his crew.

Musella thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, NYPD, Demarest Police Department, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police and the Bergenfield Police Department for their assistance.

Quashan Hagler, Samblou Camara BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

