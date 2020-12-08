Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest
Return to your home site

Menu

Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Englewood
    serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
  • Bergenfield
    serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Newark Hotel Clerk From Bergen Had 2,263 Child Porn Files
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Busted On Gun Charges After Bergen Nightclub Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"A Boogie wit da Hoodie" Julius Dubose (aka Artist J. Dubose)
"A Boogie wit da Hoodie" Julius Dubose (aka Artist J. Dubose) Photo Credit: JerryWikimedia Commons: Curtis Huynh for The Come Up Show, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0 / INSET: BCPO DeMarco

Popular rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie, his manager and a bodyguard were busted after Bergen County prosecutor's detectives investigating a shooting outside a Teaneck nightclub reported finding four guns at the artist's Demarest home.

The Bronx-born rapper, whose given name is Julius Dubose, wasn't involved in the shooting that sent a member of his entourage to the hospital as he was celebrating his 25th birthday at RAIN in Teaneck around midnight Monday, authorities said.

Detectives were investigating the shooting when they went to Dubose's Pine Terrace home with NYPD investigators and Demarest police Monday night, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said  Tuesday.

A search turned up a Ruger .380-caliber handgun, a Glock .40-caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, along with "hollow point bullets, various high capacity magazines, marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of [drugs]," Musella said.

Detectives arrested the Atlantic Records artist, along with security guard Quashaun Hagler, 33, of Buford, GA, he said.They also arrested Dubose's manager, Samblou Camara, 27, after a separate search of his Bergenfield home turned up pot and hash oil edibles, the prosecutor said.

All three men were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Dubose, whose career has climbed steadily and reportedly has a net worth of $5 million, is charged with illegal gun and drug possession. 

Hagler is charged with illegal possession of a gun and high-capacity magazine. Camara is charged with marijuana possession.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the shooting outside RAIN continued.

A witness told police the shooting started after his 2020 Mercedes sedan was bumped by an SUV containing Dubose and his crew.

SEE: Shots Followed Fender-Bender Outside Teaneck Club During Rapper’s Birthday Bash (VIDEO)

Musella thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, NYPD, Demarest Police Department, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police and the Bergenfield Police Department for their assistance.

Quashan Hagler, Samblou Camara

BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice!

Serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.