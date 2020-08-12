VIDEO: Shots Followed Fender-Bender Outside Teaneck Club During Rapper’s Birthday Bash

A man shot during a brawl outside a Teaneck nightclub was reported to be among the entourage of the popular Bronx rapper known as A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

The Atlantic Records artist, whose real name is Julius Dubose, was celebrating his 25th birthday when his SUV bumped a 2020 Mercedes Benz GT 63 outside RAIN around midnight Monday.One of a group of video clips published by WorldStarHipHop shows a man squaring off against another and then wildly throwing a punch that misses before another man steps in and drops him with a roundhouse right.

Responding police officers try to restore order when gunshots suddenly erupt. Some people begin to run while others remain.

A resident who lives nearby told Daily Voice that she heard "two, maybe three" shots. It wasn't immediately clear whether the victim was a participant or a bystander.

Authorities confirmed that he was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

“Less than an inch over and it would’ve struck his brain stem,” a law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

The victim, who wasn't identified in any way, was later brought to Hackensack University Medical Center, Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly said.

An investigation into who pulled the trigger was continuing, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

Police did arrest 33-year-old Noel Mejias of Hazelton, PA, who they said struck someone with a bottle.

Mejias remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on aggravated assault and weapons charges.

In another WorldStar HipHop clip, the Mercedes driver tells police: “My car was parked right in front of the club and then the rapper…rear-ended my car. We were about to (ex)change insurance information. Following that there was a fight, a couple of fights, that I witnessed, and the next thing you hear gunshots.”

Raised in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, A Boogie wit da Hoodie has been a commercial success, opening for Drake in New York and producing the third-most-streamed album of 2019.

He’s probably best known for the singles “Numbers,” “Drowning” and “Look Back At It,” which was named “winning rhythm and soul music” and “winning pop music” by ASCAP earlier this year.

The video for "Look Back At It," with a situation storyline and high production values, has been viewed more than 45.6 million times on YouTube since its premiere in January.

Dubose, who was nominated as a BET best new artist in 2018, has been featured on songs recorded by, among others, Ed Sheeran, Rick Ross, Khalid and Ally Brooke.

His third studio album, “Artist 2.0,” debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 this past February.

