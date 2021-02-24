Driver Injured In Route 80 Rollover, Third Toppled Trailer Of Day In Bergen

Sun-bathed temperatures climbed near 50 degrees on what became the day of the rollover in Bergen County on Wednesday – the third of which stretched across Route 80’s express lanes in Hackensack.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after the pre-noon crash on the eastbound highway just past Exit 66.

New Jersey State Police, Hackensack firefighters and a state DOT crew were among the responders.

The crash followed two other area rig mishaps Wednesday.

A trash-hauling roll-off truck tipped overnight in Fort Lee, closing a key road near the George Washington Bridge for nearly five hours.

A Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn was none the worse for wear after a container of mostly recycled computer parts smacked into it and toppled over Wednesday morning.

