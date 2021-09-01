Anti-Vax Podcast Star Joe Rogan: ‘I GOT COVID’

Podcast star Joe Rogan – who was blasted by the Biden Administration earlier this year for telling young people not to get vaccinated -- told his millions of followers on Wednesday, "I GOT COVID."

The Newark-born comedian, who hosts the hugely popular Spotify podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," told his 13 million Instagram followers that he was using a drug that health experts have urged the public to avoid.

Rogan, 54, said in the video (see below) that he has “fevers and sweats” and “threw the kitchen sink” at the illness – including monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin, which is ordinarily used to treat or prevent parasites in livestock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month warned citizens that ivermectin was “intended for horses,” not people, and was causing hospitalizations.

Overdoes of the drug can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, seizures, coma and even death, the FDA said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the White House earlier this year that Rogan – who also calls televised Ultimate Fighting Championship matches -- was wrong in claiming that young people don’t need the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you’re like 21 years old and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go, ‘No,’” Rogan had said on his podcast, which Spotify says is its most popular program. “If you’re a healthy person and you’re exercising all the time and you’re young and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this."

He also said that COVID isn’t “statistically dangerous for children.”

“Both my children got the virus. It was nothing,” said Rogan, whose own father had been a Newark police officer.

“I mean, I hate to say that if someone’s children died from this. I’m very sorry that that happened. I’m not in any way diminishing that," he added. "But I'm saying the personal experience that my children had with COVID was nothing.”

His remarks went viral.

They also stung the Biden Administration, which already was having trouble persuading mostly conservative young Americans to get their shots.

“I’m not sure that taking scientific and medical advice from Joe Rogan is perhaps the most productive way for people to get their information,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told CNN.

Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast.



“If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021

Data shows that those who are “most influential” in convincing others to get vaccinated are “their friends, their neighbors, people who have received the shot themselves who they know and they trust,” Bedingfield added.

Fauci also weighed in during what became a tag-team of sorts.

