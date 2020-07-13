Another Drive-In Theater Opens In Bergen County

The Ramsey Theatre has reopened as a drive-in theater after nearly four months of being closed due to COVID-19.

The new pop-up location is in the Smith School parking lot on Monroe Street, and opened last week with showings of "Jurassic Park."

This week's showings of "Sing" will be Tuesday and Wednesday, and "Secret Life of Pets" Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $25 per car -- $10 per car load and $15 for parking. Doors open at 8 p.m., with an 8:45 p.m. start time.

Family-friendly movies will run four times a week through the end of the season. Owners Dave and Laura Rose hope to continue on weekends through the end of October.

Concessions can be purchased online. Click here for policies.

Other Bergen County drive-in theaters include 6ft. Cinemas in Rockleigh and Demarest Farms in Hillsdale.

