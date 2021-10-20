10 NJ, PA Residents Charged In Federal Illegal Gun Investigation

A federal crackdown on the sale and purchase of illegal guns has led to the arrest of 10 people in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Harrisburg Police announced 10 people have been charged as a part of "Operation Scarecrow," which targeted people who are not allowed to possess weapons illegally purchasing them.

These types of purchases are called straw purchases which is why "Scarecrow" was an apt name for the operation.

"Taking illegal guns off the streets is a high priority of the Department of Justice,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said. "Illegal guns fuel the epidemic of violence we see too often in Harrisburg and around the nation."

The 10 people apprehended were allegedly involved in 139 straw purchases.

Two York City residents were among the 10 arrested.

Tykeam Markel Jackson, 26, has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

False statement during the purchase of a firearm (2 Counts)

Conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of firearm

Unlawful possession of firearm by prohibited person.

Shadaya Nakeyma Jackson, 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of a firearms.

Tykeam Jackson allegedly paid Shadaya Jackson and other unnamed gun buyers $100 per weapon they bought for him, many of the weapons were defaced and sent out-of-state to Massachusetts, according to the indictment.

Jamia Philecia Holton, 22, of Harrisburg, also faces one count conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of a firearm in the same case as Tykeam and Shadaya Jackson, a news release states.

How Holton is connected to the other two defendants is unclear.

Shadaya Jackson has a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 6.

Holton has a plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.

The following four individuals were in a separate case started during the investigation into 33 guns straw purchased so far 10 have been recovered.

Dontrece Tasker, 22, of Harrisburg, has been charged with conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and false statement during purchase of a firearm.

Yahmir Miller-Holmes, 22, Harrisburg, has been charged with conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license.

Khyree Randolph, 20, Harrisburg, charged with conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license.

Anthony Braxton, 22, Harrisburg, charged with conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license.

The remaining persons were charged individually in other cases stemming from Operation Scarecrow.

Destynee Lugo-Brooks, 23, Harrisburg, charged with three counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. Six gun were straw purchases and five were recovered.

Jose Ramon Adorno, Jr., 25, Harrisburg, charged with engaging in the unlawful business of dealing in firearms. 25 guns were straw purchased and 6 recovered.

Darar Bailey, 25, Newark, NJ, was charged with six counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. 22 guns were straw purchased, none of which have been recovered.

