Meet Jesse Watters, FOX News Host, In Northvale

Watters is signing copies of his new book "Get It Together: Troubling Tales from the Liberal Fringe" on Saturday, March 23 at noon at Books and Greetings in Northvale. In the book, Watters details his interviews with everyone from climate change activists to a person who identifies as a wolf, to find out where their ideas came from, according to a synopsis.

This is Watters' second book. He previously wrote "How I Saved The World," which was published in 2021.

