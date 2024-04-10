Bright Green Fireball Blazes Across Bergen County Skies

Dozens of residents across the region reported seeing a bright green fireball blaze across the sky on before dawn on Wednesday, April 10.

Linda Price-Heine got a text from her neighbor, Joan Piney, in Wall Township this morning telling her to check her camera, she said. They both use the cameras to watch wildlife.

Reports trickled in to the American Meteor Society website, most from Pennsylvania, and some from New Jersey, between 3:40 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

Some of the reports in PA were from Yardley, Pottstown, Litiz, Doylestown, Allentown, Mount Joy, Stroudsburg, Kennett Square, Columbia, and New Tripoli.

In New Jersey, residents in Barnegat, Watchung, Linden, Atlantic City, Perth Amboy, Wallington, Manasquan, Wall Township, Wayne, Long Beach, and Hackettstown spotted the fireball.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.