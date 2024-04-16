Did Hackensack Hot Dog Shop Close Less Than Year After Opening?

Hackensack Hot Dogs, which billed itself as having the "best wieners in town" appears to have closed after less than 10 months in business, according to a Google listing.

The restaurant's phones have been disconnected and the restaurant stopped posting on social media in February. However, city online ordering appears to still be operational.

The hot dog shop at 7 State St. was the brainchild of three friends with deep roots in the city, serving up deep fried dogs with a variety of different flavors.

On Facebook, commentators blamed the lack of parking as the reason for the hot dog shop's demise.

"Almost tried them a few months ago but let's just say having to park by the dumpsters on the side turned me away," one commenter wrote in a Hackensack group.

"Lack of parking turned me away three separate times," another commenter said. "After a while, I just stopped going. Hope they find a better location."

