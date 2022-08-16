Romance Heats Up Between NJ's Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown

Ready or not, things are heating up between Jake Bongiovi and actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The New Jersey rocker's youngest son, 19, was spotted canoodling with the "Stranger Things" actress while shopping in New York City, PageSix reports.

The couple started dating last year and have been increasingly more public with their relationship since taking the BAFTA red carpet together in March 2022.

Bongiovi was a sophomore at Pennington High School in South Jersey when he helped stage a national walking against gun violence. He went on to attend Syracuse University and apparently has plans to get a doctorate, Elle reports.

A video posted last month to Bongiovi's Instagram shows the couple cruising in a red convertible. A post on Brown's page shows them splitting an ice cream sundae and playing Dance Dance Revolution.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.